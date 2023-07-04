Zachary officials are pondering whether changes need to be made to the city’s noise ordinance to make it easier to enforce.
The ordinance was passed in September under the previous council and administration. Prompted by several residents complaining about loud music and other disruptive sounds, the ordinance set decibel thresholds for noise in residential, public, business and industrial areas and allows fines to be issued to violators.
“We are attempting to create objective criteria for a subjective topic,” City Attorney John Hopewell told the council June 27.
Doing so has proven tricky.
“As it stands right now, we don’t know if it’s enforceable,” Hopewell said, “because we don’t have the equipment.”
The city Police Department does not yet have decibel-measuring tools for officers to use when investigating noise complaints. Chief Darryl Lawrence has been reluctant to purchase the devices.
“I don’t want to spend money if I don’t have something to use it for,” Lawrence said, explaining that there are two key issues complicating enforcement of the ordinance.
First, police usually can’t make it to the scene of noise complaints — especially those in residential areas — fast enough to catch violators in the act.
“A lot of times when my officers show up when we get these complaints, they turn it down when they see a police car,” Lawrence said. “We’re not there to witness it, so that’s going to be an issue — whether or not we can get there and actually take those ratings.”
A second question is how new City Prosecutor L.T. Dupré will handle noise cases.
“I’m learning him as I go that there’s certain things that he’s not going to prosecute without having steps lined up,” Lawrence said.
“My officers will write it,” he added. “But it does no good for us to write it if they’re not going to prosecute it.”
The chief noted that noise problems are not a regular occurrence in Zachary.
“We don’t get that many complaints,” he said, adding that most reports come in around holidays and graduation.
Lawrence and Hopewell have been reviewing other municipalities’ noise ordinances for guidance on how to improve Zachary’s rules and their enforcement. Council members also want more information about whether and how noise cases will be prosecuted.