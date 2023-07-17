Mayor David McDavid has proclaimed July to be Parks and Recreation Month in Zachary.
The mayor presented a copy of the proclamation to BREC business manager Chris Marchiafava during the City Council’s July 11 meeting.
His proclamation notes that parks are an important part of Zachary and communities across the country. Among many amenities, they promote residents’ health and wellness, offer opportunities to connect with nature and provide educational programs for the young and old alike.
“BREC’s been beneficial for my family,” McDavid said. “My mother worked there over 50 years, and I’ve been part of BREC since I was 4 or 5 years old.”
BREC operates about 15 facilities in the Zachary area, including the Beaver Creek Park and Golf Course, the Zachary Community Park and several neighborhood parks.