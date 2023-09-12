Lane Regional Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners held an officer election during its Aug. 28 meeting.
Thomas Scott was elected board chair and succeeds Gaynell Young who served on the board for 12 years.
Debby Brian was elected vice chair and succeeds Jordan Charlet who served on the board for eight years.
Nakeisha Cleveland was elected chair of the Finance Committee.
These elected officials will hold office for two years or until their successors have been duly elected.
The Lane Regional Medical Center Board of Commissioners is comprised of nine board members appointed by the Metropolitan Council of East Baton Rouge Parish. In addition to Scott, Brian and Cleveland, board members include Myiesha Beard, David Bowman, Reagan Elkins, Donna Kline, Darnell Waites and Gaynell Young.