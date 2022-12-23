The Zachary Fire Department has some new lifesaving tools aboard its trucks.
The department recently purchased four LUCAS devices, which provide mechanical chest compressions to people in cardiac arrest.
“We think it’s going to be a great asset,” said Fire Chief Danny Kimble. “A lot of departments don’t have them.”
Firefighters demonstrated one of the devices on a CPR training manikin Dec. 20 at the fire station on Main Street.
LUCAS stands for Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System. The machines consist of a frame that stands above the patient with a piston that moves up and down to compress the chest. They’re held in place with straps connected to a plastic plate slid underneath the patient’s back.
With just three buttons, the devices are simple to operate and are more effective than traditional manual compressions.
According to a news release from the city, 99% of patients treated with LUCAS devices have good neurological outcomes after six months.
Unlike humans, LUCAS devices can give compressions without tiring out or having to stop to do other things.
“It’s going to deliver compressions at an accurate speed and depth,” Kimble said. “Once it’s put on them, and you’re bringing them down stairs or loading them in an ambulance, the compressions are going to be continually given at the proper rate. It’s only going to be better for the patient.”
Gordon Lipscomb, the Fire Department’s training officer, said it’s important for firefighters to have medical tools and education. They’re often the first to show up after someone calls 911 for help.
“I would estimate our first aid calls probably equal about 80% of our total run volume,” Lipscomb said. “That leaves the other 20% for wrecks, fires, those types of things. The medical side is a great, great deal of our calls we respond to.“
The department hasn’t had to use a LUCAS machine on a real-life patient yet, Kimble said. The four devices cost a total of about $83,000.