Could the people who will live in some of the new subdivisions being built along La. 964 one day be residents of the City of Baker but send their children to Zachary schools?
That may sound confusing — but it is one solution being eyed as residential development projects in an unincorporated area between Baker and Zachary continue to be proposed, approved and built at a rapid pace.
The issue was the topic of a forum held Aug. 30 at the Zachary Branch Library. The event was hosted by Metro Council member Chauna Banks, who represents the La. 964 area where several new subdivisions are eventually expected to put thousands of homes on the market.
Zachary City Council members have expressed concerns in recent weeks about the potential for rapid growth south of the city, which could increase traffic on the aging, two-lane state highway and put a strain on schools. Though the developments lie outside Zachary’s city limits, they are within the boundaries of the Zachary Community School District, which has long been the No. 1 system in Louisiana and a magnet for newcomers.
As it stands, however, neither Zachary nor Baker officials have any control over these developments. Because they are in an unincorporated area, approval authority rests at the parish level, and leaders of the nearby cities are left to deal with the impact.
That’s something Baker Mayor Darnell Waites wants to change. One option, he said, is to incorporate the area into his city limits.
At the meeting at the library, he said Baker public safety departments are already feeling the impact of the growth on La. 964.
“The closer those houses are to my city, the more services I’ve got to provide for them,” he said. “I’m not going to tell the police not to come. I’m not going to tell the fire department not to come.”
Sometimes, the mayor said, there is confusion about which agencies should respond to calls. Baker first responders often are closest to emergencies on La. 964. But, on paper, those residents are protected by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fire District 1, which covers unincorporated areas in the northwestern corner of the parish.
“When we’ve got gaps, we’ve got issues,” Waites said. “That’s for everybody. I don’t care whether you’re in Zachary living in a $400,000 house or if you’re in Baker living in a $200,000 house. It’s all going to burn down if we don’t get it together.”
Baker has city utilities, so it also could provide water, gas and sewer services if the area was annexed. It currently is serviced by private entities.
“We should be able to compete for that business,” Waites said.
Under state law, there are a few different ways a municipality can annex land, including by petition, election and ordinance or some combination.
If the La. 964 subdivisions were to become part of Baker, they would remain in the Zachary school district. The attendance zone was set by law when the district was formed in 2003 and cannot be changed without significant effort, Superintendent Ben Necaise said.
Necaise spoke briefly at the meeting about preparations he and his staff are making in anticipation of population growth.
“If you look at our population of students, we’ve basically stayed within about 100 students for the last 10 years,” Necaise said.
But he expects that to change and is working with his team to launch demographic studies to get an idea of how many children might enroll in Zachary schools over the next several years.
“We need to make sure we have resources in place for when the kids start,” Necaise said. “If you get a huge population boom, you can’t build facilities fast enough to accommodate that.”
Some audience members asked about making road improvements to support additional traffic on La. 964. Because it is a state highway, city and parish leaders are limited in what they can do.
Waites encouraged people to voice their concerns not just to their local elected officials, but also to those serving at the state and federal levels.
“Those are the people who can make stuff happen,” he said.