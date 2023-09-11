Two recent retirees were honored at the Zachary Community School Board’s Sept. 5 meeting for their accomplishments in their teaching careers.
Mary Parker, of Zachary Elementary School, and Malana Devall, of Zachary High School, received acrylic trophies from Superintendent Ben Necaise.
Parker was an educator for 33 years, with 11 of them spent in Zachary.
“She was born to be an educator. It is in her heart. She is a teacher from the tips of her toes to the top of her head,” said Megan Noel, principal of Zachary Elementary School. “There’s something really incredible about watching her work with a group of students or jump into a classroom.”
Devall began her teaching career in Zachary 21 years ago.
“We started teaching at Zachary High School on the same exact day,” recalled Lindsey Spence, Zachary High’s principal.
“She has been a consistent factor in our freshman academy for years,” Spence added. “She’s been fair, firm, consistent in everything she’s ever done.”