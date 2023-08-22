Zachary's hometown hero Alex Milazzo joined the Rotary Club for lunch on July 27 at South Plains Food Company.
Milazzo shared stories of his time playing LSU baseball, the dedication and commitment required to be a D1 student athlete, and his appreciation for the support he receives from the Zachary community.
He said he plans to return to LSU to continue playing baseball.
"I'm going to stay there as long as I can", said Milazzo.
He told Rotary members that the Men's College World Series team put the needs of the team above their individual needs and celebrated every win as they focused on the process more than the results.