Ogden Honors juniors Rachael Coates and Kenedi Lynch have been named 2023 Goldwater Scholars, awards that seek to identify, encourage, and financially support students of exceptional promise in becoming the nation’s next generation of research leaders in STEM. Both Coates and Lynch are studying biological sciences in LSU’s College of Science.
According to Ogden Honors College dean Jonathan Earle the Goldwater Scholarship Program is one of the oldest and most prestigious national scholarships in the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics in the United States. “It’s a great honor to have not one, but two Goldwaters this year,” Earle said. “Both Kenedi and Rachael reworked and honed their original applications to be more successful this year — a true testament to their hard work and talents.”
Coates, a native of Pride, is an undergraduate researcher in Adam Melvin’s lab. Her research is focused on the effects of MAPK15 overexpression in triple-negative breast cancer.
“The most exciting thing about [winning this award] is that I have proven to myself that I can be successful. I am a first-generation college student, so I worked very hard to get where I am now and I hope to be an inspiration to other first-gen students,” said Coates.
Coates is a part of the LSU Maximizing Access to Research Careers Program, which provides high-impact research experiences to a diverse pool of undergraduates and prepares them for entry into graduate programs in the biomedical sciences. Through MARC, she will be going to MIT over the summer for a National Science Foundation Research Experience for Undergraduates where she will be designing a device to study a step in cancer metastasis known as extravasation, where cancer cells exit circulation and colonize a secondary site to form a metastatic tumor. Coates was also awarded a prestigious Astronaut Scholarship in 2022.
Lynch is a native of Humble, Texas. She is a Stamps Scholar and is a nominee for the 2023 Astronaut Scholarship competition.
Lynch’s undergraduate research investigates haemosporidian (avian malaria) parasites and whether or not they've been detrimentally affecting Louisiana's turkey population. She is now working to develop a biomarker for proteins in the blood called angiopoietins that could be used for nonlethal diagnostic methods.
Lynch spent last summer doing research at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine under Netz Arroyo, designing and testing E-AB sensors to cheaply and continuously sense blood vancomycin levels in an effort to reduce the nephrotoxic effects of the antibiotic in patients. As a result of her work on that project, she will be listed as a co-author on the upcoming manuscript.
Lynch cites several other relevant research experiences that made her competitive in this scholarship competition including being chosen as a 2023 LSU Discover Research Project Grant recipient, being on the executive board of Research Ambassadors, being a recipient of the President's Future Leaders in Research Scholarship, having published research, and undertaking an honors thesis in the Neuroendocrinology and Behavior Lab.