IMG06747.jpeg

 Photo by Sonya Goss

Jen and Mike Gennaro, of Porch & Parish magazine and podcast, spoke at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn meeting June 7.

The pair shared the 2-year old company's goals for 2024, which includes expanding the number of magazines a year and creating events for the community, as well as expanding online resources.

Jen Gennaro also talked about "How Stories Shape Our Community."

Her three points are that stories form a collective identity, encourage dialogue, and build empathy and understanding.

