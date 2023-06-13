Jen and Mike Gennaro, of Porch & Parish magazine and podcast, spoke at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn meeting June 7.
The pair shared the 2-year old company's goals for 2024, which includes expanding the number of magazines a year and creating events for the community, as well as expanding online resources.
Jen Gennaro also talked about "How Stories Shape Our Community."
Her three points are that stories form a collective identity, encourage dialogue, and build empathy and understanding.