At the Baker School Board meeting Nov. 1, the Main Street Pilot Club made a donation to Baker Heights Elementary School’s principal and the three teachers with its autism class.
“On behalf of the Main Street Pilot Club, we are excited to present $1,500 to the Baker Heights Elementary School teachers and the autistic students. The teachers provide exceptional services, and we hope that this gift will assist with the purchasing of supplies to accommodate each one of their individual needs,” said Dianne Pullen, president of the Main Street Pilot Club. “As Pilots, our primary mission is to promote brain safety and brain health through community service and friendship.”