The holidays can be difficult for those homeless or down on their luck, but Christmas to Mother’s Day marked a time of change for Josephine and the people who longed to touch her difficult circumstances and be touched in return.
Josephine lived on the streets of Zachary and found refuge specifically along the businesses of Old Scenic Highway. She seemed to settle down at Jett’s Food Mart, but people at a nearby car lot said she had a son who briefly lived there. Fortunately, there is no judgment and shame because Josephine is a cat.
Many passersby fed Josephine, but the Bowen family took a special interest in her. Karen Bowen said she and her family were new to town and one of the first lasting connections they made was with the small little cat living at Jett’s.
The Bowens fashioned a plastic tub into a shelter and put blankets inside of it for the cat. “We saw her and immediately started feeding her every night,” Bowen said. “We tried to gain her confidence, but she just wouldn't let us touch her.”
A hard freeze was predicted for Christmas Eve 2022 and temperatures dipped into the teens. A shaking Josephine was in immediate danger.
“It was 17 degrees, and we could see she was in distress,” Bowen said. “We had to do something — the box was just not enough, so, I contacted a few people about a trap. Within an hour, we had her. In the video, you can hear us all crying.”
The Bowens soon learned that they saved many lives that night and not just one. They took Josephine to Plains Veterinary Hospital where it was confirmed that she was pregnant. Not long after, the cat that was never touched reached out to her humans to help her deliver kittens.
“She trusted us and when it was time, she ran into our room, jumped on my chest, and cried while I followed her to her box,” Bowen said.
The Bowens had already adopted the little cat found at the car lot and now they reached out to the community to help find homes for the kittens and assist in the medical bills for the cats. Bowen started a Go Fund Me campaign and three of the five kittens were adopted. The remaining kittens and their mom will need to be fixed and one kitten needs a hernia repair.
Josephine spent Mother’s Day in her forever home with the Bowens. “Needless to say, she is now ours and we are so blessed to have her,” Bowen said. “She's such an amazing girl. We fell in love with Josephine's sweet meow.”
Bowen thinks fear ruled “Josie or Bean Bean’s” life before and led to her running from people. “After saving her, she was a completely different cat,” Bowen said. “She wanted all the love and after having her babies, my husband fell in love with her too. We knew she had been through so much that she deserved a stable loving home and that's just what he had for her.”
Visit the Go Fund Me page for Josephine and her kittens at: https://gofund.me/f9183022.