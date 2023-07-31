Who would have thought in 2012 when Ben McHugh graduated from Zachary High that seven years later he would be a teacher and 11 years later named the head wrestling coach at ZHS? For some, the journey requires many miles, for McHugh everything was at or close to home.
Back in high school McHugh competed in wrestling and football, was the Beta Club president, and occasionally served as the Broncos mascot “Bucky.” He characterizes his athletic career as “good wrestler with a bad football injury.”
In his junior year, he suffered a knee injury, which required multiple surgeries to correct. As a tight end in football, he appreciated the understanding of leverage he gained from wrestling and how that directly translated to more efficient blocking.
He also recalled “the before-practice football locker room sumo wrestling matches had some of the highest flying 5-point throws that will never get seen.”
His wrestling journey was inspired by his older brother and being “the cool middle schooler hanging out with the high school wrestlers.” He points to the kids he looked up to in the wrestling room that included four-time state champions Micah Easley and Cade Felps, and two-time state champions Devin Payne, Denver Payne, Jesse Graves and Michael Johnson. “These guys made it so easy to see yourself as a winner because I saw how it was accomplished. I learned at a young age that the only thing that made those guys different was how hard they worked,” McHugh said.
After high school, McHugh made the short trip to LSU where he earned a bachelor’s degree in evolutionary biology and a master’s in science education.
McHugh’s teaching duties include AP physics, physics I and anatomy and physiology. He has served as an assistant wrestling coach for two previous ZHS head wrestling coaches J.P. Pierre and Mark Moreau.
“Under J.P. Pierre, I learned how a championship team structures its plans and gained insights into the level of detail that goes into a quality program,” McHugh said.
From a personal level McHugh credited coach Pierre with “teaching me the incredibly valuable lesson that wrestling coaches play a crucial role in shaping the character and skills of their athletes.”
“Mark Moreau was my head coach as an athlete, and he changed me which I am thankful for,” McHugh said. McHugh further noted that Moreau “taught me that wrestling requires discipline in training, nutrition and lifestyle. He helped wrestlers develop mental resilience, focus, and confidence, and prepared athletes to handle pressure to overcome challenges on and off the mat.”
McHugh plans to put his own signature on the wrestling program by bringing in “new-age technologies with a very healthy respect for the history of wrestling and the techniques that have worked for thousands of years.” His focus is to be more than just a wrestling team; but a “community of dedicated athletes striving for excellence in both athletics and academics.”
McHugh’s four fundamental pillars will be physical fitness, technical prowess, knowledge and character development.
To do this, the program will include rigorous conditioning as McHugh notes that “the aim is to instill mental toughness and resilience, enabling our athletes to perform at their peak, even under pressure.” The technical soundness component is critical for “a competitive edge and building confidence to execute well on the mat.”
Staying informed on the latest technology will provide for informed decisions on training and performance.
Character development is a point of emphasis for McHugh as he notes “respect, integrity, and humility will be the cornerstones of our team culture as our athletes learn to approach both victories and setbacks with grace and learn from every experience to grow as individuals and as a team.” This includes not only producing exceptional wrestlers, but also well-rounded individuals who are prepared for success both on and off the mat.
“Balancing academics with sports will cultivate discipline, time management skills and a sense of responsibility that extends beyond the wrestling mat,” McHugh said.
The youth wrestling program, Stallion Wrestling Academy, is growing as there is a boom in girl’s wrestling in Louisiana. The Stallion Wrestling Academy starts after Halloween and runs through March with practice two to three nights a week with competitions in February and March. For more information and to get your child or children involved, contact McHugh at benjamin.mchugh@zacharyschools.org or check out the Stallion’s Wrestling Facebook page for more information.
This year’s team has been preparing this summer with workouts/training four days a week, hosting a youth camp, and participating in a team camp held by one of the most successful wrestling coaches of all time, Oklahoma State legend, Jeff Ragan. There are 23 ZHS grapplers attending summer workouts and the Stallions have an additional 27 “enthusiastic participants,” McHugh said.
The 2023-24 ZHS wrestling season looks promising as McHugh will welcome 10 returning starters that include six placers at the Baton Rouge City meet and one City Champion (Sergio Houston at 160 pounds). Eight of the 10 returners also scored points at the State meet last spring.
McHugh also noted that “we have several promising newcomers who have shown great potential and dedication to the sport.”
He will be joined by assistant coach Steven Thomas who McHugh categorizes as “an absolute legend in Louisiana wrestling.”