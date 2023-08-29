Friends and families packed the Zachary High gym on the evening of Aug. 21 for the annual Meet the Broncos event.
This event kicks off the season for many ZHS teams and groups.
ZHS Principal Lindsey Spence and ZCSD athletic director and head football coach David Brewerton welcomed the crowd.
Those attending were introduced to the ZHS varsity and JV cheerleaders, the ZHS swim team, the ZHS cross-country team, ZHS football team, ZHS athletics trainers, the ZHS volleyball team, the ZHS Bronco Belles, the ZHS flag corps, the ZHS majorette, and the ZHS Band of Blue.
All of the groups were introduced by their coach or sponsor.
Meet the Broncos featured performances by the cheerleaders, the Bronco Belles, the flag corps, the majorette and the Band of Blue.