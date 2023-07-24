Three decades ago, a West Feliciana Parish high schooler named Ben Necaise was thinking about his future.
The son of a paper mill worker, Necaise envisioned himself one day taking a similar job or maybe following other relatives into the construction trade. Not many people in his family had attended college, and he didn’t plan to go either.
Fast forward to April 2023, and Necaise found himself sitting before the Zachary Community School Board being interviewed as a candidate to be the next superintendent of Louisiana’s top-rated school system.
“Growing up, I was a student who earned average grades,” Necaise recalled during his interview with the board. “I was more interested in sports, games, spending time with friends.”
A few formative experiences would set Necaise on a different path — one that would lead to him becoming a member of the Army National Guard, a college student, a teacher in his home parish, a school- and district-level administrator and, as of a few weeks ago, the leader of the Zachary Community School District.
Necaise, 47, was named superintendent in May, taking the reins from Scott Devillier, who had been in charge since 2012. Necaise most recently had been an associate superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish public school system, a role in which he was tasked with preparing students for the workforce.
Though he has never worked in its schools before, Necaise is no stranger to Zachary. He and his wife have lived in the city since 2016 and sent three children to the local schools. Their two oldest kids graduated in 2020, and their youngest is a rising junior at Zachary High School.
Necaise is looking forward to guiding the district as it faces challenges such as a growing student population, curriculum changes and national struggles with teacher recruitment and retention. He now oversees a district with seven schools, 5,600 students, 650 employees and a $60 million annual budget.
“The district has so much to offer — so many great practices, and it’s a model of excellence,” he said in a July 10 interview. “There’s a lot that’s going well. I want to be a part of the team that helps push even further. … I’m a big believer in continuous improvement.”
Necaise’s journey to education
Though Necaise didn’t place much focus on academics in his first couple of years of high school, his thinking began to shift after he joined the Army National Guard at age 17. He had the chance to complete nine weeks of Army basic training the summer between his junior and senior years.
“It matured me,” he said. “It made me realize I should be focusing more on what I’m doing in the future. I worked to get my grades up.”
After graduating from high school, he started working in the construction field. At the urging of some friends and with the military willing to pay for a college education, Necaise decided to enroll at Southeastern Louisiana University, in Hammond.
His plan was to give it a try for just one semester — but he quickly fell in love with his studies and set out to pursue an education major.
“Having worked construction and being an engineer in the military, I thought that might be what I wanted to do in college,” he said. “But when I kind of took a step back and thought about people who had impacted me, it was a lot of my teachers — especially social studies.”
Necaise’s parents also played a major role in shaping him as a person. His father set an example, he said, with a strong work ethic and sense of selflessness.
“He often had to work construction jobs with his father growing up and understood at an early age that others relied on his efforts,” Necaise told the school board during his job interview as his dad sat in the audience.
Necaise described his mother, who died 2017, as his first “educational mentor.”
“She was a stay-at-home mom who dedicated a good deal of time volunteering in our church and often teaching Bible study classes,” he said. “While she did not earn a degree or have special credentials, I would often hear others speak about how gifted she was as an educator. I was at Southeastern University in my education classes before I realized that her natural gifts matched much of what I was learning.”
Education career begins
Right out of college, Necaise landed a job teaching American, European and world history classes at the high school in West Feliciana Parish — another of Louisiana’s top-performing districts. He later served as assistant principal and principal of the parish’s middle school.
Through his teaching career, he stayed involved in the National Guard, serving in Iraq in 2004 and 2005. He was a platoon sergeant over about 35 soldiers primarily responsible for route clearance.
“I came one day to class and said, ‘All right guys, my unit’s being deployed, so this is my last day.’ And 18 months later, I came back straight to the classroom,” he said.
After 14 years in West Feliciana Parish, Necaise took a position for about a year with the state Department of Education. He moved in 2015 to East Baton Rouge Parish’s school system to become executive director of middle and, later, high schools. Then, in 2017, he was promoted to associate superintendent.
Warren Drake, Zachary’s inaugural superintendent, was leading East Baton Rouge Parish schools at the time. Necaise said he learned a lot from Drake’s approach to leadership, something he believes helped prepare him to take the leap of applying to be the superintendent of the longtime No. 1 district in the state.
“Even when I was in West Feliciana,” Necaise said, “we always kind of looked at Zachary — ‘OK, we’ve got to get a little closer to them. We can do better. They’re ahead of us.’ We always kind of used them as a bench mark.”
He also was drawn to Zachary’s everyone-knows-everyone vibe and the community’s strong support for its schools — things he had witnessed firsthand after moving to the city and watching his children take part in school activities.
“It’s a true community school presence, whether you’re talking about athletics, theater, extracurriculars, academics, all of it,” he said. “It’s really that small community feeling and, having grown up in that, I wanted that again. So when this opportunity came … it’s something I really wanted to try.”
Priorities as superintendent
Necaise said one of his top priorities is for the district office to lighten the load on principals and teachers so they can focus on educating students. He believes his military background taught him the importance of leaders providing adequate support to those reporting to them.
“You really learn to really care about people at their core first,” he said. “As a platoon sergeant, that role is to take care of the soldiers and the platoon, and it is to make sure they have everything they need. Make sure you know who they are, make sure socially, emotionally, supply, all of it — that you’re trying to take care of every core thing first, and then they can focus on the mission."
On the schools front, he plans to appoint a chief academic officer who will help principals and teachers navigate curriculum issues. He recently set up a centralized enrollment process at the district office to take that load off individual schools and so parents don’t have to visit multiple schools to sign up their children.
He also wants to organize several advisory panels, including groups for parents, teachers, students and community stakeholders. He said this input will be critical in helping him address issues such as maintaining a positive work environment, which is important for teacher retention, and the growth of Zachary’s population.
“When you look at our enrollment trends, they’re pretty much steady within about 100 students,” he said. “We’re not seeing any type of overwhelming growth within the school district right now. But I think that is something that over the next few years, three to five years out, that we just have to be aware of. And growth can be a positive thing.”
And, drawing on his experience as an associate superintendent for workforce development in East Baton Rouge Parish, Necaise wants to expand internships and other job training programs for high-schoolers. He said students need more opportunities to explore their interests and identify educational and career paths that match them.
“We still to this day see too many people who focus on this binary: There’s high school graduation and then there’s four-year university, and that’s all there is except you go to work,” he said. “And in reality, that’s not the case. There’s industry-based credentials, industry-based certifications, certificate levels, associate’s degrees — this whole continuum of opportunities.”
‘Education is a special business’
Now that he has a few weeks as superintendent under his belt, Necaise feels that the transition from Devillier — who he said has offered helpful historical perspective on key issues — to a new era is going well. He said he has had numerous meetings with staff and others to listen and learn.
He has been impressed by the community’s support.
“Everybody is rooting for the school system,” he said. “That in and of itself is a great thing to see and feel every day.”
With another school year fast approaching, he reflected on the new opportunities that lie ahead for himself and for the district’s staff and students.
“Education is a special business in the sense that, of course, we’re connecting with people, we’re watching kids grow and all of that,” he said. “But it’s also one of the few things where you have clear cycles. There’s a beginning of the school year feel. That’s what we’re entering right now, and it’s just a special start. You have all these opportunities and all these things that can happen.”
Then there is the process of getting through the school year and, at its close, seeing what can be done better next time.
“It’s one of those things where you have clear cycles of improvement,” he said, “and I like that.”
And for all the local teenagers who want to know where the new superintendent stands on allowing hoodies to be worn at school, Necaise’s son has already asked the question — and gotten an unfavorable response.
“The only thing he requested was could I bring back hoodies?” Necaise said with a smile. “And I’m like, ‘Can’t do that, buddy.’"