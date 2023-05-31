Friends and Needles group of Zachary United Methodist Church recently donated its work created from January to now. It is a mission group at ZUMC who use its talents to serve others.
Carla Murray said, “We make and donate items to local nursing facilities for patient use, i.e. walker caddies, shirt savers (adult bibs), fidget blankets (for dementia patients or autistic children).”
The current donation included 97 walker caddies, 90 shirt savers, and 30 fidget blankets.
The group’s latest project was to make 50 decorative pillowcases for Mother's Day gifts for female residents at Zachary Manor nursing home. The group is now working on pillowcases for the male residents at Zachary Manor.
In addition to the local projects, the group supports the Louisiana United Methodist Children's and Family Services by making fleece blankets for the children's homes in Ruston, Sulphur and Loranger, as well as quilts for their foster care program. More than 50 blankets will be donated at the end of June.
The group also has a prayer shawl/prayer cloth ministry. “Prayer shawls and prayer cloths are crocheted or knitted by our members and distributed locally and even mailed out of state to someone who needs comfort and to be reminded that God loves them and that we're praying for them,” Murray said.
Murray said the group operates on donations. In 2021, it receive a grant of $1,000 from JoAnn Fabrics for work during the pandemic as part of the company’s "Handmade Heroes" awards. The group will accept donations of fabric or yarn.
“All of our projects are blessed by our pastor and congregation before distribution,” Murray said. And all of our items are completed with a label with the name of our group and our church. There is a place on the label for the recipient to write their name as well so they will know this item was made for them in mind.”