Trading the police uniform he had worn for decades for a dark suit and tie, David McDavid stepped into a new role Jan. 9, becoming mayor of Zachary — a city whose way of life he vowed to protect as it confronts a long list of growing pains.
McDavid was one of several officials who took oaths of office at an inauguration ceremony that ushered in a new era of political leadership in Zachary.
McDavid, along with the city’s new police chief, city court judge and city council members, were sworn in before a packed sanctuary at Fellowship Church. Of those eight elective jobs, seven are now held by people new to those positions — many of which had been occupied by multi-term incumbents who in the fall election chose to seek other offices or to quit politics.
Darryl Lawrence, McDavid’s former No. 2 at the Zachary Police Department, was sworn in as police chief. Others taking oaths of office Monday included the new city court judge, David Conachen, and five city council members: Brandy Westmoreland, John LeBlanc, Ambre DeVirgilio, James Graves and Jennifer Boyd. LeBlanc was the lone reelected incumbent on the stage.
A career lawman who became the city’s police chief in 2011, McDavid took his oath from his son, attorney Ricky McDavid, surrounded by several other family members.
In a brief inaugural address, McDavid noted that 35 years ago to the day, he entered LSU’s former Law Enforcement Basic Training Academy. He had become a reserve police officer in Zachary four years prior at the age of 18. One of his classmates, Roger Corcoran — now the police chief in Central — sat in the audience.
Three of McDavid’s predecessors — former mayors Charlene Smith, Henry Martinez and David Amrhein — were in the crowd too. Also attending were U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who grew up in Zachary, and a handful of state and parish lawmakers.
McDavid said serious work lies ahead for himself, his fellow elected officials and the community at large.
“It wasn’t a throwaway line when I said during the campaign that our community, our city is at a crossroads,” he said. “The Zachary we know and love is being threatened by violent crime, housing growth, crumbling infrastructure and stagnant economic development.”
“If we do not step up to the challenges and do our part as city leaders and address these issues,” he warned, “our community will not look the same or be better off four years from now.”
McDavid said collaboration across party, racial and other lines will be necessary.
“It’s a new day,” he said. “We have a lot of work ahead, but the reward will be preserving our home and our way of life for generations to come.”