From establishing a crime prevention commission to using a state law to board up houses known to be hotspots for criminal activity, Zachary leaders are trying to come up ways to stem violence following the recent shooting death of an 18-year-old in the city.
The proposals were discussed Aug. 8 at the City Council meeting and again Aug. 10 at a public forum at the Zachary Branch Library. While the ideas were largely welcomed by residents of the New Weis Road area where the shooting occurred, they sparked criticism from some, including a former council member.
The crime prevention effort comes after Makayla Moore, 18, was shot and killed July 28 at the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street after being approached by someone who’d been sitting on the porch of a nearby yellow house. Zachary police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting and are looking for one more.
District 5 Council member Jennifer Boyd, who represents the area where the shooting happened, said it’s important for the city to take action. She noted that the victim was close in age to her own sons.
One idea that was floated at the meetings is boarding up — and possibly eventually condemning and bulldozing — houses like the yellow one at 3508 Lee St.
“We can let every criminal know that if you want to come conduct any criminal activity, you’re going to be in trouble, your landlord’s going to be in trouble and everybody’s going to be in trouble for it,” Boyd said at the council gathering. “It’s not going to be tolerated — not in Zachary. We’ve worked too hard to have this happen.”
Under Louisiana Revised Statute 13:4711, city officials have the authority to seek a court order to shut down premises where owners or occupants have allowed or committed illegal activities. Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said his department is working to draw up the necessary papers to start the process.
In the past three years, Lawrence said, officers have responded to 25 calls at the house and 47 in the area.
Residents agreed that the house has long been the scene of problems in the neighborhood.
“I’ve lived in that neighborhood all my life, and I have never seen so much turmoil,” said Fred West III, who lives nearby on New Weis Road. “At that particular house, it’s just very sad. And something, some resolution has to be done.”
“It has to stop because some innocent person not associated with that house is going to get shot, and we don’t want that to happen,” said Eugene Johnson, another New Weis Road resident.
Boyd said the statute offers a quick solution that can be applied to other problem spots in Zachary.
“This statute is not a statute that takes six months, maybe a year,” she said. “This is a five-day process we’re talking about. This is file the petition, go to the hearing and get these houses boarded up for six months, up to five years.”
Another solution being explored is the formation of a crime prevention commission, a strategy Boyd said many other cities have employed with success. Leaders are working with the police department to identify criteria for who should serve on a potential commission in Zachary and what functions they would carry out.
They also are seeking input from residents through a survey that can be taken online at freeonlinesurveys.com/s/4HohNXg3.
Sharon McKnight, who lives on New Weis Road, applauded the council’s efforts on crime reduction but decried members’ lack of involvement in the community. She urged them to “check your districts” and be more proactive in meeting residents and learning about their concerns.
“We don’t know who you are,” McKnight said.
Lael Montgomery, Boyd’s predecessor in the District 5 council seat, warned that the crime prevention proposals could do more harm than good if not handled carefully.
“Tearing down people’s houses and all that — that leads to poverty, man,” he said. “That’s all they’ve got in the first place. I’m going to tell you, the No. 1 breeder for violence — it starts with poverty, lack of opportunities and lack of equity and lack of equality.”
He worried about the possibility of elderly people losing their homes if they have crime-committing grandchildren living with them. He also wondered if residents struggling with mental health issues could be kicked out of their homes if they have the police called on them.
Lawrence assured Montgomery that steps will be taken to ensure that vulnerable residents are protected.
“I want you to have enough confidence in your police department to know that that’s not going to happen,” Lawrence said, turning to Montgomery. “I’m not going to allow that to happen.”
Montgomery also raised concerns about whether the new initiatives would lead to overpolicing in the Black community, something he said is already a problem.
“I mean, Mac, come on — it is what it is,” Montgomery said as Mayor David McDavid shifted in his seat and removed his glasses. “That’s data. That’s proven.”
“You’ve been knowing me long enough,” responded McDavid, who was the police chief during Montgomery’s time on the council. “I don’t overpolice nobody. I do my job.”
Regardless of what is done next, Montgomery said leaders’ inattention to longstanding crime issues at the Lee Street home and in the surrounding area is unacceptable.
“We’ve got blood on our hands,” he said. “There’s a teenager that died. All of this is good, it’s wonderful. But I hate to tell y’all — it’s futile. It’s a day late and a dollar short.”