The Zachary Fire Department has some new décor to hang on the wall. And there is a story — a few, actually — behind the American flag print surrounded by a wide wooden frame.
The frame was built at the request of a Zachary firefighter using wood reclaimed from a former Baton Rouge fire station that happened to be the first firefighting assignment for Zachary’s current fire chief. The artwork was designed and printed by people in Zachary, too.
Jason Broussard, who constructed the frame, detailed the backstory when he presented the finished product to Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble during the Aug. 22 City Council meeting.
“A while back, Chase Lord, who works with me at Teal Roofing and also is a captain at the fire department, asked me to build a frame for this print that they have at the fire department,” Broussard recalled.
He went home and searched his shop for materials he could use for the project.
“I realized that the Bogan Fire Museum had given me some old bookshelves that they didn’t need anymore,” he said, referring to the downtown Baton Rouge firefighting museum that is housed in the old Central Fire Station.
The frame presented the perfect opportunity to use the old shelving, Broussard said, allowing wood that once served a purpose in a Baton Rouge fire station to take on a second life in Zachary at another fire station.
Broussard later learned that Kimble worked at the Central Fire Station years ago as a newly hired Baton Rouge fireman.
Two other Zachary connections emerged as Broussard worked on the frame. Nicole Charlet, a Zachary funeral director, designed the print, which depicts an American flag with the Zachary Fire Department superimposed at the bottom right corner. It was printed by local business All Pro Tint and Graphics.
“It just kind of grew into a big story,” Broussard said.
Joining him in the presentation at the council meeting was Christian Rogers, curator of the Bogan Fire Museum. The facility, built in 1924, is named for Robert A. Bogan, who was Baton Rouge’s first paid fire chief, serving from 1918 until his death in 1959.
For Broussard, the project was a unique experience.
“I’m a former police officer here, and we used to have a friendly rivalry with the fire department. I never thought I would be making something to go in the fire department,” he said, prompting laughter from council members and the audience.