Zachary is one of the 98 recipients of the 2023 Keep Louisiana Beautiful trash receptacle grant program made possible with funding from the state and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor.
The city will install eight trash receptacles at Zachary Youth Park and HugYourPeople Park.
Through the 2023 trash receptacle grant program, Keep Louisiana Beautiful distributed 879 receptacles to 40 parishes. As part of the requirements of this grant, Zachary will perform a post-installation litter scan and compare the data collected to preliminary scan results. Data will be shared with the public once available.
“Litter is hurting our quality of life in Zachary. With these new receptacles installed, we will be able to reduce litter and keep our community clean and beautiful,” said Zachary Mayor David McDavid.
“Recent data collected by Keep Louisiana Beautiful shows a reduction of litter by 56% in areas where trash receptacles are properly installed and maintained,” said Susan Russell, Keep Louisiana Beautiful executive director. “One of our organization’s key initiatives is to help build infrastructure that supports clean, beautiful communities. Funding trash receptacles is one way we do that. Congratulations to the city of Zachary for being selected as a 2023 grant recipient.”
To learn more about Keep Louisiana Beautiful’s grant opportunities, visit keeplouisianabeautiful.org.