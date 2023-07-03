A former Zachary High student and her mother say school and district leaders didn’t do enough to help after the girl was injured when a fellow student threw a football into her face last year — a claim disputed by the school system’s former superintendent.
Clair Floyd, 17, now home-schooled, and her mother, Shawnte Floyd, made emotional speeches to the Zachary Community School Board about the issue June 27.
They made their comments during a meeting that featured an unusually long agenda of 37 items — many of them routine matters, and some of which ended up being tabled. It was new Superintendent Ben Necaise’s first time presiding over a school board meeting since he officially started the job in late May.
Clair Floyd told the board she was on the high school campus in July 2022 while the cross-country team was holding a running camp. She said a member of that team threw a football at her, striking her face.
Floyd said Chris Carrier, a Zachary High coach and dean of students, “bullied” her following the incident. She didn’t elaborate about what exactly happened.
Her comments came after board members spent the first part of their meeting honoring Carrier and members of the track and field and cross-country teams for recently winning state championships and other accolades. Carrier and the athletes had left the building by the time Floyd went to the mic.
“The coach that you have praised, he has hurt me pretty bad. He has hurt me in a very bullying way,” Floyd said. “The school has not helped me in my situation, and my grades have been suffering because of it. … It has messed with me making music. That is something that I love to do and cherish.”
Shawnte Floyd said her daughter was hospitalized for two days after the incident. Floyd said school officials were unhelpful when she met with them.
“I was yelled at, disrespected, and so was my husband,” she said. “And all coach Carrier would say was, ‘What do you want us to do?’"
She said her daughter struggled to get out of bed some days because of pain, and her absences from school were not excused. She said she tried to arrange for accommodations with no luck.
Scott Devillier, who was the district superintendent at the time, countered that accusation in a phone interview after Tuesday’s meeting.
“School- and district-level administration met with her,” Devillier said. “We dealt with the issue and were willing to make any accommodations for the child. … All accommodations that were necessary were made.”
Citing district privacy policies, he said he was unable to provide additional details about the incident or his team’s response to it.
After Floyd finished speaking at the meeting, board President David Dayton offered to look into the matter again.
“I appreciate you letting us know about this,” Dayton told Floyd. “Mr. Necaise has your name and your number right here, and he will be in touch with you and he will find out what has happened.“