Kenli Williams wheeled a new bike away from the Rollins Place Elementary Awards Day May 16, and when her expected little sister arrives, she will be well prepared for reading duties. The baby will be well-versed on dinosaurs, Kenli’s favorite book topic.
Kenli’s family was on-hand to applaud a newfound love for reading and the new bike that came from the Books for Bikes program. Kenli was one of 54 students who received their choice of a new bike or a new scooter after meeting or surpassing a reading minutes time goal for the year.
Rollins Place Elementary School librarian Alexis Carrasquel said the Books for Bikes Reading Challenge is in its fourth year at the school.“We ask that students read an additional 10 minutes above their assigned reading for the evening,” she said.
So, it comes out to 30 minutes and the parents helped help with documenting their minutes. If they read an additional 10 minutes for every school day, that gives them 4,500 minutes read for the whole school year.”
Students who can’t read by themselves can have an adult read aloud to them. The school uses an online reading log called Beanstack that helps students document reading hours.
The effort was started by a group of local business leaders who wanted to give back and encourage excellent in young students. The current sponsors are Ozark Insurance Agency, Cypress Title, Zachary Spine and Sports Rehabilitation, and Red Door Group Realtors. Several sponsors were on hand to present the bikes and scooters on Awards Day.
Kenli’s family explained that she was very motivated to read the books after seeing the excitement from last year’s winners. The family interaction created special bonding opportunities for her mother, father and grandmother.
Carrasquel said improved reading skills will serve students in all areas of study. “Plenty of studies and data show that the more you do it, the better you are at it,” she said. “At this age, in particular, first and second grade, that that's when they're really focusing on learning to read. So, the more practice that that we can incentivize, the better they're going do in all subjects.”