The Colt Wrestling Club was established in 2006 to give boys and girls ages 7-14 the opportunity to learn the world's oldest sport. The club was rebranded as the Stallion Wrestling Academy in 2017 when head coach JP Pierre and head assistant Benjamin McHugh took over the program. With the rebranding came a new purpose and vision for increasing the popularity and opportunity for youth wrestlers while feeding the Zachary High School program.
Coach JP Pierre acknowledges that kids playing the core sports of football, baseball and basketball will not change. However, Pierre points out that “there are a number of those kids who will not excel in that sport in high school and can be frustrated by their experiences. There is also a large group of kids who are not currently participating in a sport looking for a place to belong. We offer a sport where kids can experience and grow on their own levels with opportunities to participate fully in practices and competitions.”
Competitions start on Saturdays in mid-February and run through mid-April with rookie divisions, boys and girls divisions, and the athletes are further broken down by age and weight. Pierre notes that “It really is an opportunity for anyone who is willing to learn."
"Kids can grow in this sport over time. There is no magic formula other than giving it a try and putting effort into it. I feel this sport offers opportunities for growth on an individual basis beyond any other sport,” Pierre said.
The Stallion Wrestling Academy is not just striving to introduce kids to wrestling, they want the Academy to help bolster the high school program as a direct result of their efforts. Pierre noted that “as with all sports, wrestlers get out of this sport what they put into it and while getting started earlier than high school does not guarantee success, it certainly does not hurt."
"A good feeder program is a must for wrestling these days. Having kids who know the system and have familiarity with the coaches promotes the team’s growth and consistent improvement so it can consistently compete on a high level. The key is to grow the program so there are constantly kids with wrestling experience coming through the doors of the high school." Pierre said.
Coach McHugh noted that "I have been working with Zachary High wrestlers since 2014, value this program for the opportunities it gave me in the sport and enjoy passing that on to the kids.”
McHugh also provided emphasis on the other elements that wrestling provides participants with that impacts lives beyond the mat like “responsibility, work ethic, integrity, and ownership of one’s actions. We stress these things to the wrestlers in our club every day." Pierre continued that theme when he indicated that “we like the fact that we can help parents impact the lives of their children from a young age and try to make sure that our program addresses elements of character and citizenship.”
Pierre and McHugh believe there is a place for Stallion Academy to grow in the booming Zachary sports environment and they are taking the steps to make sure people know. "We know that the kids who come to our academy enjoy being here. They look forward to coming. It is a positive place with a great team atmosphere. We want to give more kids the opportunity to experience wrestling and see the opportunities it provides," Pierre said.
The Stallion Academy prides itself in providing opportunities for kids regardless of athletic ability while also supporting overall athletic development for athletes that participate in other sports such as football and baseball on a high level while splitting their time with wrestling. Still on the fence? If you are, Pierre has a solution. “The only way to know if wrestling is a sport for you is to try," Pierre said.
Stallion Wrestling Academy hosts its practices in the high school wrestling room, which is located in the Athletics Center of ZHS. The Academy is currently running its open registration period for new wrestlers. Practices are from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday with drop off as early as 5:30 p.m. for fun and games with teammates.
For more information on the program, email either Pierre at jeanpaul.pierre@zacharyschools.org or McHugh at benjamin.mchugh@zacharyschools.org.