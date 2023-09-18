When Zachary City Council member Brandy Westmoreland recently popped into the new Hot Tails restaurant on La. 19, she was pleased with her experience. The food was great, she said, and she plans to go back soon.
But when a staff member offered to take a drink order, Westmoreland was caught off guard. The restaurant’s owners had not yet appeared before her and her fellow council members to ask their permission to sell alcohol in the city.
“I was offered an alcoholic beverage and I declined it because I feel like I’m a responsible councilperson and know that you should not be selling,” Westmoreland said.
The problem was put on public display at the City Council’s Sept. 12 meeting, where Hot Tails was on the agenda to be considered for a conditional use permit allowing alcohol sales — something the council ultimately approved.
The restaurant previously operated as Spillway Boilers. There are two other Hot Tails locations: one in New Roads, the other in Prairieville.
Samantha Carroll, who co-owns Hot Tails with her husband Cody Carroll, explained that the restaurant had received its alcohol license from the state and had requested to be put on the council agenda for local approval. But the city scheduled the item for Sept. 12 — after the restaurant was slated to open.
“Once we opened, we were just afraid that we were going to leave a bad impression by not offering our full services,” she said. “All of our wait staff are ServSafe certified. They all have their licenses with the ATC. We’re not operating a place where you can go in and order shots. It’s just low-alcohol content beers and wines.”
She and her husband were eager to get the restaurant up and running. Everything besides the city permit for alcohol sales was in place, so they decided to move forward, Carroll said.
“Do we allow that?” Westmoreland asked.
City Attorney John Hopewell, sitting on the other side of the council chamber, was shaking his head “no.”
Westmoreland said she found it concerning that the Carrolls would choose to sell alcohol without going through all of the proper protocols.
“I do think that it was a decision that we made with the gumption of ‘we have to get open,’ but I would like to apologize for that,” Carroll said.
“I just feel like that’s a poor decision,” Westmoreland said.
“Understood,” Carroll responded.
Westmoreland emphasized that she liked everything else about the restaurant.
“I’ll be back,” she said.