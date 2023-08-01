The Zachary Citizen’s Beautification Committee announced its 2023 Beautification Landscaping Award Winner is South Plains Restaurant, on Mount Pleasant Road.
According to the committee, South Plains Restaurant landscaping offers a variety of eye-catching blooming plants and lush greenery, with attractive front and back entrances that include antique sugar kettles with water features. The inviting, manicured grounds with live oaks offer vibrant colors surrounding the entire restaurant, a news release said.
Partners Joel and Lisa Frosch, Greg Martinez and Brandon Brown are responsible for developing this restaurant.
The committee recognizes businesses whose contributions beautify and improve Zachary through landscaping and architecture. It also honored a business that made substantial improvements to the exterior of its building and whose business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood.
The 2023 Architectural Award Winner is The Boot CrossFit, 4625 Main St.
The overall building renovations of this historic building began in December 2018, with a new façade and interior and exterior rehabilitations completed in March 2019.
The military introduced the Quonset hut design for soldiers during World War II. This building was originally home to a movie theater, The Trio Theater, which opened May 18, 1948. The Trio closed in 1966, and the McKowen Family later opened a landscaping nursery in the building. The building sat for many years unoccupied.
The converted Quonset contributes to the tapestry of Zachary’s downtown historic district, the release said. The Boot CrossFit founders Jodie and Don Haney have preserved some of Zachary’s history and enhanced the downtown area.
Zachary Citizen’s Beautification Committee members include Ashleigh McHugh, Mary Landry, Brandie Triche, Lizzie Benzer, Nita Edwards, Lauren Baudouin, Sharon Phillips, Myeshia Beard, Courtney Yoes, Jennifer Bozeman and Jen Gennaro.