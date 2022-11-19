Cross-country is exploding in Zachary with male and female competitors from Copper Middle, Northwestern Middle School and Zachary High school.
Middle school teams send season on a high note
The middle and high school teams finished their seasons earlier this month with a bang.
Copper Mill and Northwestern Middle School teams competed in their last meet on Nov. 5 at the US Express Middle School Championships at Highland Park. NMS coach David Onellion indicated that “it was cold, windy and raining throughout the morning but the boys and girls ran well.”
In the boys 2-mile 11- and-12-year-old middle school junior competition, Copper Mill finished third overall with Gage Gould finishing eighth (12:33), Jackson Granich coming in at 12th (13:23) and Brett Burns finishing 15th (13:32).
Copper Mill was the winner in the girls middle school junior competition. Top 10 finishers for Copper Mill girls on the 2-mile course were Jacelyn Smith (third at 14:14.40), Mary Kathryn Fonteno (fifth at 14:17.20), Isabel Johannsen (sixth at 14:17.90), Gabriella Moruzzi (eight at 14:51.10) and Elizabeth Lewis (10th at 15:06.60). Malaya Fambro also finished in the top 25 with a 13th-place finish at 15:19.80.
The Northwestern Braves finished second overall in the boys 13- to 15-year-old middle school senior 2-mile race. Maximo Gennaro was the event winner and top finisher for the Braves with a time of 11:24.90.
“Max did what he has done all year and ran an incredible race,” Onellion said. Carson Southall (12:42.70) also finished in the top 25.
“With the Copper Mill runners coming to NMS, I believe we can compete with Episcopal (the overall winner) next year,” Onellion said.
In the girls middle school senior 2-mile race, the Braves finished fifth overall. Cecelia Duggan was the high finisher for Northwestern (16th place at a time of 14:21.20) and Destiny Thomas finished in the top 25 with a time of 15:04.30. Onellion said “Duggan has a lot of potential as she moves up to ZHS.”
Though Duggan will be running for the Broncos next year Onellion sees a bright future for the Braves as “Bailey Galloway, Skylar Power and Mercy Ellis return next year along with the incoming Copper Mill girls.”
Zachary High's Langley wins state
The ZHS cross-country teams achieved both individual and team milestones went at the regional on Nov. 3. The boys team finished as the regional runners-up and the girls finished fourth overall. Both are the highest team cross-country finishes at a regional meet in school history.
“These were great achievements for both teams — each team member fought for their best place finish and that is what led to these outstanding results” ZHS cross-country coach Julie Fink rsaid.
Rhen Langley was the overall winner at the regional competition finishing in 15:26.30 to finish over 20 seconds faster than the nearest competitor.
At the LHSAA state meet held at Northwestern State on Nov. 14 the ZHS girls finished 17th overall with junior Rylee Deignan posting the fastest time (13:24.2) and finishing 31st. On the boys side, ZHS senior Rhen Langley was the top finisher in 16:07.02 for the Broncos (21st overall) and the Broncos placed seventh overall.
“I am really proud of the accomplishments for our program this year. We are building for the future of cross-country in Zachary,” Fink said.