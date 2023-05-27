The Zachary Athletic Foundation awards an annual scholarship to both a female and male senior based on their leadership, work ethic, team spirit, attitude, academic standing and significant athletic accomplishments.
Scholarship applicants are required to complete a questionnaire and submit an essay for review by foundation board members. Last week the female winner, Chastity Sample, was acknowledged, and this week the male winner, another runner, Rhen Langley, is recognized for his accomplishments and scholarship selection.
Langley was a four-year letterman in cross-country, where he won four meets in 2022 and was named All Metro four times and was the MVP his senior season. In track and field, Langley won five individual state championships while contributing to three state championship teams.
Langley broke two state records in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter indoor events and was named most outstanding on the track at two District 4-5A meets (2021 and 2022). Langley also competed in a national race (New Balance Nationals Indoor) where he placed 15th in the nation.
Based on his performance, he was selected as The Advocate “Star of Stars” for boys' cross-country and named boys' Athlete of the Year at the banquet on May 22 at L’Auberge.
In his essay for the scholarship, Langley indicated that “participating in team sports in high school has taught me many valuable lessons that have prepared me for college and life after college.” It has also taught him the importance of giving back.
“As a young runner, I looked up to elite runners looking for insight that would help me improve. I find myself in the senior role and enjoy mentoring young runners,” Langley relayed.
When Langley was not on the track or running on the sidewalks all around Zachary, you could find him leading or participating in any number of extracurricular activities. Langley was a member of the Beta Club, where he helped with teacher appreciation day, assisted with the St. Patrick’s Pumpkin Patch and donated snacks to health care workers. As a member of National Honor Society, his volunteer service included handing out candy for the Drive-By Halloween Project, reading books at Rollins Place and helping with campus clean up. He also assisted with vacation bible school and served as a ZHS freshman mentor.
Langley also found a way to merge his love of running with service. From 2021 to the present he has served as the co-leader of the East Baton Rouge 4-H Kids Can Run Club. The objective of the club is to encourage kids to love running. Langley leads these groups in running games and activities to help them gain confidence, learn about health and running and learn about 4-H. Club members are taught proper stretching, breathing and running techniques.
Cross-country coach Julie Fink identified even more that Langley provided to her program over the last four years. “Rhen has volunteered serving water at the Louisiana Marathon, timing at middle school meets, helped setup races and shown up early and stayed late to lead the team,” Fink said.
Like the ZHS female winner Sample, Langley will graduate near the top of his class with a 4.2 GPA. He will take his considerable talents to LSU where he will continue to compete for the Tigers. Coach Fink summed up Langley’s career when in her recommendation letter for the scholarship she wrote, “Rhen is a fierce competitor but you could not meet a more kind, genuine and friendly young man.”