A well-traveled road that has long been a patchwork of potholes is slated to be repaved under an East Baton Rouge Parish road rehabilitation program.
The Metro Council approved the repairs to Rollins Road and dozens of other roads around the parish Aug. 23. More than $25 million will be spent on repaving 50 miles of parish-owned roads. An additional $1.5 million will go toward re-striping 193 miles of roads and replacing reflective markers.
The projects will occur in two phases. Rollins Road will be repaved between La. 964 and Pope Road in the second phase, according to a news release from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office. A timeline was not provided.
The road is in line for more extensive repairs under the parishwide MoveBR program, which is funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018. But that work is not projected to begin until 2027.
According to the MoveBR website, “the planned scope of work includes closing in the existing ditches, reconstructing the existing roadway, and adding bike lanes and sidewalks to both sides of the road.”
Although Rollins Road is owned by the parish, it has long been a concern of Zachary city officials, who say they are glad something will be done while waiting for the larger-scale MoveBR project.
Members of the City Council recently discussed the poor condition of Rollins Road. The topic came up during a meeting focused on new residential developments in and around Zachary and the strain that more people and vehicles will place on local infrastructure.
They are particularly concerned about two-lane roads such as Rollins Road that are dilapidated but are nevertheless heavily trafficked.
“That is a main road to all the schools up here. Right now — I thought it was bad last year — I’m constantly calling Brandon’s office to get them to bring trucks and fill up potholes,” District 2 Councilman John LeBlanc said during the meeting in July. He was referring to Metro Councilman Brandon Noel, who represents the Zachary area.
Rollins Road forms part of the boundary between Zachary City Council districts 1 and 2.
As a west-to-east route, Rollins Road is a popular way to cut across Zachary. It is lined with numerous homes and leads to the Zachary Early Learning Center, Rollins Place Elementary School and Northwestern Elementary School. And the city’s middle and high schools aren’t far away.
“The road is in such bad shape,” LeBlanc said. “God forbid a bus goes off the road, or moms and dads taking their kids to school, somebody has an accident.”
Because the road doesn’t have shoulders, anyone who hits a deep pothole and runs off the pavement could land in someone’s front yard or a ditch, he said.
With more subdivisions being built in the area and more children enrolling in local schools, the road repairs are critical, he said.
“You’re going to have more bus traffic that’s going to flow up and down Rollins Road,” he said. “That’s a concern to me.”