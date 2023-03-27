Zachary Rotarians heard from state Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter on March 23.
Kleinpeter serves as a member of the Senate for the 17th district. He represents Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Point Coupee, St. Helena, St. Martin, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
Kleinpeter spoke about the importance of strengthening penalties related to fentanyl distribution. He spoke about kratom, a drug that is being sold legally in many gas stations and smoke shops, but the Food and Drug Administration has concerns about its safety and addictiveness. He also talked about the importance of tightening policies on police pursuits and steps the Legislature is looking at to make insurance in Louisiana more affordable.