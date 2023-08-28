Zachary officials want to ban kratom in the city, citing concerns about the potential hazards associated with the controversial herbal substance.
The City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance prohibiting the sale and possession of kratom during its Aug. 22 meeting. If formally adopted at the council’s next meeting on Sept. 12, people caught with kratom in Zachary could face fines and jail time.
“This substance does not belong in our city,” said Council member Ambre DeVirgilio, who spearheaded the ordinance.
Kratom is the common name for a substance made from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tree native to Southeast Asia and a relative of the coffee plant. It can produce stimulant and euphoric effects.
“The DEA classifies kratom as a chemical of concern,“ DeVirgilio said. “The FDA has ruled that it has no medical use or benefit.”
Kratom is not currently regulated by the federal government, however, and some jurisdictions — including a few parishes in Louisiana — have recently taken it on themselves to ban the substance locally.
Often sold as a powder or in capsules, kratom is available online and at smoke shops and gas stations. It is commonly consumed as a brewed tea.
Advocates report that it helps with chronic pain management, drug withdrawal symptoms, fatigue and mental health problems, according to the National Institutes of Health.
DeVirgilio disputed those purported benefits of kratom, saying it has become part of the cycle of drug addiction and has harmful effects.
“In the opioid epidemic, a triad of prescription medications are commonly used by an addict: an opiate, a benzodiazepine and a muscle relaxer,” she said. “This combination heightens the effect of the opiate when tolerance has built up. It is a deadly combination with severe risk for respiratory depression and death. The triangle is now a square, with kratom being used to supply opioid euphoric effects when tolerance has been built up and to stave off withdrawal symptoms before an addict is able to refill their prescriptions.”
DeVirgilio said kratom is a $1.3 billion industry in the United States. It has a network of ardent supporters around the country who tend to come out of the woodwork when municipalities propose bans, she said.
“Over the past 48 hours, since they caught wind that Zachary has an ordinance on the table to ban it, they have incessantly called my cellphone — all from out of state, all times of the night,” she said.
She expects a lively debate at the upcoming meeting where council members will vote on whether to adopt the ordinance banning kratom in Zachary.
If approved, those possessing or selling kratom would face a $250 fine or three months in jail on a first offense, or both. A second offense could result in a $500 fine and four months of imprisonment, and a third offense could mean a $1,000 fine and six months of jail time.