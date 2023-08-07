The Zachary Community School Board on Aug. 1 spent several minutes debating the merits of requiring students to wear shirts embroidered with a Z logo.
Some members believe the logo promotes community pride and teaches the importance of adhering to rules. Others say it is an expense that some families may struggle to afford, potentially leading to students being punished for a dress code violation through no fault of their own.
No action was taken.
David Dayton, board president, said he and his colleagues have been approached by constituents with questions about the logo requirement recently.
Zachary’s dress code mandates shirts with the Z logo for students in fifth grade and up.
“That Z is one thing that separates us from everybody. That Z is one thing that makes us unique and not mediocre,” Dayton said. “And if we stop doing the things that set us apart from other districts, we’re going to become mediocre, and I don’t want that to happen in Zachary.”
Board member Elecia Lathon also defended the requirement.
“We need to teach kids that there is a standard, there are uniforms that you need to wear because there are companies that you may work for one day, and if you go to that job without that correct uniform on, you’re going to be dismissed,” she said.
Board member Crystal London urged her colleagues to consider the financial impact of the logo rule.
She noted that children often outgrow their uniform shirts during the school year, forcing their parents to buy new ones. Those expenses — plus the cost of having the Z embroidered — can add up, especially in families with multiple children.
London suggested that the board consider eliminating penalties for students who show up to school without a shirt bearing the Z logo.
“It matters that they’re getting conduct marks because they can’t afford the Z,” she said.
“But they knew when they moved into this district what the policies were,” Dayton countered. “So it’s not like it’s blindsiding them.”
Board members said they wanted to see data on how many kids are penalized for uniform violations. They also pondered ways to make the logo easier and more affordable to get, including holding uniform drives, offering less-expensive iron-on patches and having high schoolers embroider shirts as part of a class.
Board member pay raise
Also during the meeting, board members took the first step toward increasing their monthly pay for the first time in the 20-year history of the school district.
The board agreed to advertise its intention to vote on raising the pay from $500 to $800, the maximum allowed under state law.
Per district policies, the advertisement must appear twice within 15 days of the board meeting during which members plan to vote on the matter. That vote likely will take place Sept. 5.
There was little discussion about the pay raise Tuesday. However, board members debated the issue extensively at a meeting in March.