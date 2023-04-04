Andrew Delatte stepped out of a blood-stained medical tent and onto an 1863 battle reenactment.
The young man was one of hundreds of "old souls" who gathered March 26 to commemorate Battle of Port Hudson, the longest siege in the Civil War and American military history.
The Civil War battle is often recreated, but 2023 marked the 160th Anniversary Siege of Port Hudson Reenactment. Several hundred historians and actors often on hand to form Union and Confederate units clashing on the historic site, but an estimated 300 soldiers gathered on last day of the reenactment weekend because of pending bad weather.
Some participants are local while others travel from outside the region and state. Many ride the circuit of Civil War battlegrounds like Vicksburg and Gettysburg. It’s a passion that fuels tourism and keeps the historical significance front and center.
Delatte, a Zachary High history teacher, is part of a group of teachers and students. He and his good friend Ryan McGehee were students together and Ryan Southall was his history teacher. Delatte and McGehee both went on to study history.
The trio of historians shared their knowledge of the battle and led the medical demonstration. Delatte actively passed the torch and brought some of his students to the reenactment. One student, Collin Adams, helped recreate a battlefield gun duel.
Chris Becker, from New Orleans, has donned both Union and Confederate uniforms in his travels to different Civil War reenactments.
Becker has been attending reenactments since 1962, starting when he was only 12 years old.
Pointe Coupee native Randy Jarreau took part in the reenactment as part of the Henry Watkins Allen Sons of Confederate Veterans. Jarreau is close to Port Hudson, but he travels to many battle sites like Pleasant Hill, a part of the Battle of Mansfield.
"We do Camp Moore in the little village of Tangipahoa,” he said. “That was the largest training camp and almost all the troops that went out of Camp Moore.”
The group’s namesake was born in Farmerville, Virginia, but Allen gained fame as the second Confederate Governor of Louisiana. Similarities are drawn then and now into the ways trade and commerce enter political and wartime strife.
Allen’s administration began a program of cotton collection and trading that defeated the Union blockade, maintained public schools, and opened two medical dispensaries in northern Louisiana.
Jay and Lora Weber are a part of the vendors who set up shop at reenactment sites across the country. Some sell souvenirs or memorabilia. The Webers sell ice cream and refreshments to the participants and tourists. The home base for Little Drummer’s Boy Ice Cream is Round Rock, Texas.
The Siege of Port Hudson began on May 23, 1863, and pitted about 30,000 Union troops against 6,800 Confederates. It ended on July 9, 1863, after 48 days. The siege became the longest in American military history.
The Port Hudson battlefield was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974. Port Hudson State Historic Site hosts several living history events, including the reenactment held each year in March.