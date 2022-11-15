A soldier signs up for service, but the price of that service and sometimes decadeslong sacrifice is carried by that soldier’s family members and loved ones, said retired Lt. Col. Rafael Morrison Friday as he addressed the annual Zachary Veterans Day ceremonies at the Regional Veterans Park.
Morrison, a Junior ROTC instructor at Tara High and a Zachary resident, shared his journey of service and explained the sacrifice that even his children made leaving friends and communities while he continued in active duty.
The ceremonies featured band, choir and JROTC students from Zachary High and was sponsored by the Bank of Zachary