There are some pretty special sports achievements and performances attributable to ZHS athletes in March.
Closing out the basketball season, coach Tami McClure and the ZHS girls basketball team put four Broncos on the 4-5A All District team. Alissa O’Dell was named first team All District 4-5A and was selected to play for the East All Star team in the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association All Star game at Louisiana Christian University on March 18. McClure said O'Dell "did a great job in district averaging 15.8 ppg and 8 rebounds a game and played some of her best basketball during district.”
Sophomore Tiarra McPipe and senior Bria Raymond earned second team All District honors. McClure said McPipe “did a lot for us distributing the ball, playing great defense and leading the team with 3 steals per game in district and is an all-around great player.
“Raymond came into her own during district play averaging 13.2 points per game and hit a lot of great shots for us during district play, especially 3-pointers,” McClure said.
Freshman Ava Raymond earned honorable mention All District providing, with McPipe, a bright future for ZHS girls basketball. Raymond was the leading scorer for the Broncos during the 2022-2023 season averaging 16 points per game. McClure said Raymond “did all the little things that go unnoticed like unnoticed offensive rebounds and finishing strong at the goal.”
On the boys side, senior Brandon Hardy was first team All District and was also selected to play in the LHSBCA All Star game. Second team All District honors were achieved by junior BeeJay Brooks and sophomore Xavier Ferguson. Kheiri Haynes, DaSean Conely and Amir Chaney earned honorable mention.
Tennis time
The ZHS boys tennis team has roared out to a 6-1 record that included a 4-1 victory over Dutchtown on March 15. Cline Baudouin won in straight sets (6-0 and 6-1) in singles, the doubles team of Nick Funk and Charles White won in straight sets (6-3 and 6-3), and the doubles team of Connor Cresap and Oarker Castleberry also won in straight set (6-3 and 7-6). The boys will next be in action at the Zachary YMCA in Americana on March 22 (Central) and March 29 (Woodlawn).
The ZHS girls are 2-5 with upcoming matches against Central and Woodlawn on the same dates as the boys. In the March 15 match with Dutchtown, Ava and Bria Raymond were straight set winner (6-1 and 6-1). Yes, the same sisters referenced above for ZHS girls basketball accolades.
Track and field
The ZHS boys and girls track team hosted the Louisiana National Guard relays at Bronco Stadium on March 16. Individual winners for the boys were Rhen Langley (800 m) and Cobe Johnson (triple jump).
Individual winners for the girls were Jaala Thymes (200 m), Rylee Deignan (800 m), the 4x100m and 4 x200m relay teams (Thymes, Ja’myia Woodall, Talar Johnson and Sariah Bethley), and Ambria Langley who swept the throw winning the shot put, discus and javelin.
The Broncos will host the 2023 Broncos All-Star Distance and Throws Classic on April 8.