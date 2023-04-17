As the leaves return to the trees and flowers begin to bud signaling the beginning of what we hope is a long (and not so hot) spring, Zachary High athletics are coming to a close for the 2022-23 campaign.
Highlights that have not yet been discussed but cannot go unrecognized are also considered. For starters, congratulations to ZHS defender and team captain Annie Maas for making the All Metro Soccer team.
The LHSAA officially considers powerlifting a winter sport though the state championships are held at the end of March. Jaydan Jackson picked up another state championship in the 165 pounds weight class with a 1,200 total that included a squat of 450 pounds, bench press of 275 pounds and 475 pounds dead lift. Her total was second overall for all weight classes.
For her efforts Jackson earned outstanding lifter in the upper weight classes, which she has made a habit of winning in previous state and regional meets.
Jackson is competing with the track team and has the opportunity to set yet more records in the shot put before closing out her career that will go down in the ZHS record books. At the Episcopal/Josten’s Relays on April 5, Jackson won the shot put (43-06) and discus (143-03).
Other ZHS winners were Talar Johnson in the 200-meter (25.69), the 4x100m relay team of Johnson, Ja’myia Woodall, Sabriah and Sariah Bethley (47.83), the 4x200-meter relay team of Woodall, Johnson, Sariah Bethley and Kelsey Jackson (1:42.56), the 4x400-meter relay team of Woodall, Sariah Bethley, Kerrington London and Rylee Deignan (4:07.34) and Chastity Sample in the triple jump (34-0).
ZHS boys winners at the Episcopal/Josten’s Relays were Tylon Williams in the 200-meter (22.09), Rhen Langley in the 800-meter (1:52.25), Vederek Matthews in the 110-meter hurdles (14.57) and the 4x100m relay team of Williams, Brandon Hull, Tyler Jackson and Cobe Johnson (42.41).
The District 4-5A track meet will take place April 20 at Bronco Stadium with the Regional on April 27 at Catholic High followed by the LHSAA state meet at LSU on May 6.
The ZHS boys and girls tennis teams completed a successful regular season as the boys finished 11-1 and the girls finished 5-7 in match play.
Senior Will Beasley and junior Cline Baudouin qualified for state in singles in 2022. Baudouin (9-2) and Beasley (10-0) have posted impressive singles records in 2023. The doubles team of Harrison Broussard and Ed Godbold finished the regular season 8-2 in doubles and the doubles team of Connor Cresap and Oarker Castleberry also finished 8-2.
The doubles team of Nick Funk and Charles White finished 9-2. On the girls side, the doubles team of sisters Bria and Ava Raymond finished the regular season 7-2. Regionals were set for April 17-18 at the Highland Tennis Center. Regional qualifiers will compete in the state meet April 24 and 25 in Monroe.
Drew Silman finished third overall (76) at the 2023 Metro Boys golf tournament at The Island. Silman and the other ZHS boys will compete at the Regionals at Beau Chene Oak on April 24 with state competing May 1-2 at Farm d’Allie. The girls regional will be at Zachary's Beaver Creek on April 25 with state qualifiers competing at Les Vieux Chenes in Lafayette on May 1-2.
The ZHS baseball team came into the last week of the regular season with a 16-13 record and a power ranking of 22 with a scheduled three-game series with District 4-5A rival, and the No. 1 seed in Division I Select, Catholic High School. The Bears prevailed in the first two games and the third game had not been played at the time of writing.
The Broncos were set to learn April 18 their fate and seed for the playoffs.