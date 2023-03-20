Zachary City Hall was packed March 12 with champion student athletes and their families.
Mayor David McDavid and the City Council recognized members of Zachary High School’s dance, wrestling and track and field teams who placed in state and national events held in February.
“Being a 1983 graduate of Zachary High School, I’m very proud to honor y’all, and I think it’s awesome to see our student athletes here tonight,” McDavid said.
The Bronco Belles were named the Universal Dance Association National Team Champions in the high kick division.
Addison Mayers and Makayla Holiday won individual state wrestling championships at the Junior Varsity Select State Championships.
At the LHSAA indoor track championships, Rhen Langley placed first in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Jaydan Jackson was named shot put champion, and Ambria Langley was runner-up shot put champion.
McDavid said the students are a product of a city and school system where people are dedicated to success, something underscored by their recent athletic accomplishments.
“That’s a true testament of what Zachary student athletes are about,” he said.