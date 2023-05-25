Five students were honored at the Zachary City Council’s meeting Tuesday, May 23, for their accomplishments in journalism, the study of law and the arts.
Councilwoman Ambre DeVirgilio, of District 3, presented outstanding achievement certificates to each student.
First was Alyvia Pierson, the online news editor and a writer for Zachary High student media. Pierson will represent Louisiana on an all-expense-paid trip to the Free Spirit Journalism Conference in Washington, D.C. She also has received a $1,000 journalism scholarship that can be used at the college of her choice.
Next was Phoebe Fannin, a Zachary High student who placed first in the Baton Rouge Bar Association Law Day Contest.
Fannin and fellow Zachary High students Amara Nwabueze and Mia Scott received certificates marking their recent wins in a writing competition sponsored by the Historic New Orleans Collection Museum and Research Center. The trio won three of the five awards the museum presents in the high school division of the contest, which had 450 entries.
Finally, Xavier Haynes, a Copper Mill Elementary student, was recognized for winning the Youth Artist Month flag contest. His flag design has been displayed at the state Capitol, his school and the National Art Education Association convention in San Antonio.
“Those gifted with a talent in the arts have the ability to go on to affect everything we buy, that we touch, that we see and feel,” DeVirgilio said after presenting the awards. “The artistically gifted are natural problem solvers who come up with creative solutions and are an asset in whatever path they carve out.”