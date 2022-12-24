Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting.
Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed.
The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which is mailed statewide to other school systems, civic leaders and the governor.
Each school had a winner, and their artwork is featured on the back of the card.
- Overall district winner: Annaliese Stone, Zachary High School
- Northwestern Elementary School: Hope Ryskoski
- Rollins Place Elementary: Madilynn Payne
- Zachary Elementary: Jolene Jiang
- Copper Mill Elementary: Kennedy Payne
- Northwestern Middle School: Madison O. Smith
- Zachary High School: Caleb London
The ZHS FFA spoke to the board about the national competitions and awards they have been in and will be a part of. The group placed sixth in the nation in Veterinary Science in Indianapolis in October. Alaishia Joseph, a junior in FFA, has been selected to attend National FFA’s Next Gen: Animal Systems Conference in Denver in March. Members presented each board member with a poinsettia.
Xavier Haynes, a sixth grader at Copper Mill Elementary was recognized for his award-winning artwork. Xavier’s artwork will be on the 2023 Louisiana Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag, which will be on display at the National Art Education Association’s National convention in San Antonio, Texas, and at the 2023 Artist in Capitol Day in Baton Rouge. He won first place in the fifth to eighth category, and he was the overall winner from all the entries submitted from K-12 students.
Two ZCSD retiring employees were honored at the meeting: Cindy Coghlan with 25 years and Angelika Fisher with five years. Both worked at Northwestern Middle School.
Four outgoing School Board members, Beth Kimmel, Hubie Owen, Ann Watkins and Brandie Westmoreland, were also honored for their years of service to the Zachary Community School District.
Kimmell served on the board in its earliest stages from 2001-2007 and then again from 2014-2022. Owen has been a board member from 2006-2022. Watkins served from 2015-2022, and Westmoreland from 2016-2022.
Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier thanked them all for their years of service and hard work, and for always putting the students first.