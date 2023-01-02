It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year — one many are glad to see in the rearview mirror.
At The Zachary Advocate Plainsman, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and not published. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper due to space issues.
So, we've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers.
We hope to enjoy this walk down memory lane, and we encourage our readers to continue to submit photos that capture their experiences in Zachary.
Here's part one of our two-part list:
First, let's take a look at photographers shot by staff photographers Travis Spradling, Hilary Scheinuk and Michael Johnson. Photographer Spradling's image at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport shows the emotion when retired Zachary police captain Bill Johnson met his daughter, Danish pop singer and actress Zindy Laursen in person for the first time Jan. 26. Johnson's photo at a ski competition shows what happens when skis shred through water. Scheinuk captured the emotion on the faces on Zachary High School graduates during commencement.
Next, we'd like to share the photos taken by part-time photographer Jill Moore and Frances Spencer. Both photographers attended lots of school, sports and community events.
And finally, we offer some of our favorite submitted photos. Provided photos send from schools include children learning, playing and taking part in various activities. Thanks to the teachers, business owners, churches, clubs and sports team that submit photos each week.
Check back next week for more photos from 2022.