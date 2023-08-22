Sandra Saye Foucqueteau had a fairy-tale summer. In a sparkling gown, she was lauded with teaching royalty, but on Aug. 9, 2023, her dream continued when she started a new year as a fifth grade science teacher.
Saye Foucqueteau, a teacher at Copper Mill Elementary School, was named the named 2024 Louisiana Elementary School Teacher of the Year the month before the school year started.
Zachary’s superintendent and other school officials also attended the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala at the WWII Museum in New Orleans. The event was held by the Louisiana Department of Education in partnership with the Dream Teachers organization.
Saye Foucqueteau calls her position a dream job that combine her varied passions and proficiencies into a career where she also gets to shape the young minds of her students.
Saye Foucqueteau’s background seems to be all over the map until one connects the dots and sees a unifying path. She was an executive chief shaped by the changing needs of the world around her.
Her desire to help people and painful hurricane lessons helped spark a new career path.
“When I went to LSU, I was taking some classes. I was in a geology class and the geologist professor was one of the leading experts and it was six months after Katrina,” she recalled. “He mentored me a little bit was really great, and I thought ‘Gosh, with science you can go in and find all this data and help with the coast around Louisiana.’”
Saye Foucqueteau said she was drawn to the concepts and the need to harden the region against hurricanes. She hopes the nightmares of post-Katrina Louisiana feed the dreams for a stronger Louisiana.
She immersed herself in professional development related to Louisiana and she believes that eventually caught the eye of Louisiana Department of Education and the Dream Teachers program. “Every summer, I have entrenched myself with doing a lot of professional development programs,” she said.
And they are not just in Louisiana. She has participated in programs in Colorado, Texas, Canada and other locations. “I’ve done some environmental studies and I teach that to my children,” she said adding. “At Copper Mill, it's different from other places. I'm not teaching 30 kids; I'm teaching 150 students some years.”
The “Life of Ms. Sandy” could be the subtitle of her many science class projects. The projects are personal and practical. They show that science is all around us and learning more about science is learning more about the world and our little place in it.
Gardening and cooking are passions that can become teaching tools. In the Garden-to-Table cooking class, students grew and harvested squash, eggplant and tomatoes for Ratatouille Pasta.
Saye Foucqueteau said they harvested one day and cooked the items the next day. “Over 150 students made this dish with produce from our garden, and only one student did not like it,” she said. “Everyone cleaned their pasta bowl.”
The school year is new, but the mid-fall lineup is being planted. It will include a Seedling Grow Lab Garden, a traditional outdoor garden, a hydroponic garden, an aqua-garden and an oyster mushroom garden.
The fall lineup will be for Saye Foucqueteau’s regular six classes. She will also have an afternoon Garden-To-Table Club that will manage the school garden and learn cooking skills. “And yes, we cook and eat our great food,” she said. “The school will hold our annual Club Days where I will host a Healthy Cooking Club. “
The fifth graders learn surrounded by science. Copper Mill’s large pond has become an outdoor classroom for Saye Foucqueteau. Spring was a great opportunity for students to get fresh air and see the practical application of what they were learning. “I was teaching about pond's ecosystem outside,” she said. “It is a beautiful setting.”
Saye Foucqueteau is looking forward to the improving conditions that will allow the school’s fields to resume so she can take her science lessons on the road. “We are just now planning a possible fall trip to study marine biology and ecosystems,” she said.