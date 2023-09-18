Chelsea Graap, of Zachary, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2023 president's list.
Debra Harrison of Zachary to the school's dean's list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list and those with a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.