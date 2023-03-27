When someone wants to open a business, develop a subdivision, change the way a piece of property can be used or undertake a variety of other land-related matters in Zachary, one of the first things they have to do is appear before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Mindy Slaughter is the newly elected chair of that panel, which she believes plays an important role in a growing city where development concerns are a frequent topic of conversation.
“It’s basically the launching point for all things in Zachary that do not fall within the normal permitting process in Public Works,” said Slaughter, who was elected chair earlier this month.
Comprised of seven members, the commission is tasked with reviewing proposals alongside relevant city codes. It makes recommendations on whether people should be allowed to, say, run a business out of their home, change a residential-zoned lot to a commercial category or build an entire subdivision.
The commission cannot outright approve or reject requests; that authority rests with the City Council. But its members do wield some power. Their votes serve as recommendations to the council on whether projects should proceed — and a supermajority of four out of five council votes is required to overturn a commission recommendation.
“It does carry some weight,” Slaughter said.
Five of the commission’s seven appointments are made by the City Council. The remaining two positions are filled by the mayor. Current members of the body include Slaughter, Chris Hilton, Christina Price, Lizzie Benzer, James Peay, Thomas Scott and Jason Floyd.
Slaughter, 42, is a two-year veteran of the commission who was appointed by City Councilman John LeBlanc. Slaughter recently took the reins as chair from former longtime Commissioner Billy Kline.
“These shoes are quite possibly impossible to fill, as he is without a doubt an extremely brilliant and steadfast individual,” she said. “I am so very honored to have the support of my fellow commissioners as his successor.”
Slaughter first took an interest in planning and zoning matters a few years ago when she showed up to City Hall to learn more and voice her opinion on some developments being proposed for property near her subdivision.
“Not really knowing the process or anything like that, it’s kind of scary,” she recalled. “It’s kind of like going to court. I remember feeling like I wanted to be better prepared.”
Now, as a member of the commission, she wants to find ways to help residents feel more comfortable participating in the planning and zoning process, which can be confusing to those not familiar with the city’s development code. She encourages people to attend commission meetings — which generally are held the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall — and ask questions.
“I get excited when people show up, even if they’re not on board with the plans or our decisions,” she said. “I really welcome the opportunity to show people a more in-depth look at the code and how they can be part of our decisions.”
Discussions are being had about the possibility of livestreaming planning and zoning meetings, something Slaughter supports and said would increase transparency.
She’s also excited about an ongoing review of Zachary’s master plan, which was last updated in 2010.
What’s the best part of being on the commission?
“Feeling like I have an active part in the trajectory of the city,” Slaughter said.