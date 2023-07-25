Xavier University of Louisiana's Lejaune George was named the 2022 Louisiana Freshman of the Year in men's cross-country in late June.
A Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel of college publicists selected the major awards. The 2022 All-Louisiana team was based on the fastest seven individuals at 8,000 meters.
George — a graduate of Zachary High School — was the fastest Gold Rush finisher in all five meets. He was 13th at the Red River Athletic Conference Championships in 27 minutes, 51.4 seconds — XULA's fastest 8K time at this distance (any meet) since 2013. He led the Gold Rush to third place in the RRAC.
George's 22:42.37 at the Nicholls Invitational was the Gold Rush's fastest 4-mile time in eight years and No. 14 on XULA's all-time list at that distance. In his first college meet he became XULA's fourth freshman to break 17 minutes in a 5K.
George is the fifth XULA man to earn Louisiana Freshman of the Year in this sport. The others were Prince Mumba (2002), David Salmon (2007), Mark Dotson (2009) and Kwame Jackson (2011).