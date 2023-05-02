The Zachary Chamber of Commerce and the city of Zachary recently partnered to form an Economic Development Committee.
The 17-member committee comprised of local business leaders, real estate agents, bankers, chamber members and council representatives recently held its second meeting March 24 at T'Quilas Bar and Grill.
The committee intends to provide an analysis of existing and future business needs, identify potential development sites, promote business growth and solicit resident feedback to maximize the economic vitality and connectivity of the city.
The committee seeks to attract commercial and industrial developments compatible with the city's interests, needs and image.
Members appointed include Terrie Johnson, Ashleigh McHugh, Carrie Godbold, Mike Gennaro, Heather Prejean, Tamara Dayton, Lizzie Benzer, Scott Devillier, Brent Fuselier, John Stagg, Nick Lanata, Randy Herring, Bryant Johnson, Larry Meese, Brandy Westmoreland, Brandon Noel and Harry Morris.