Restroom Ground breaking Ceremony.jpg

From left, Bob Whitaker, safety officer, Bruce Langley, HYP Park Restroom Committee member, Bia Hillhouse, Professional Engineering consultant, Sen. Regina Barrow, State Rep. Barbara Carpenter, Mayor David Amrhein, Councilman Francis Nezianya, Nita Edwards, Farmers Market director, Mary Landry, Zachary Historic District director, and Mayor-elect David McDavid break ground for park restrooms.

 Provided photo

The city of Zachary broke ground Jan. 5 to build a permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street.

The pigeonnier-type building designed by W. Briar Jones Architect PLLC will include baby changing stations in men's and women's restroom areas.

"The air-conditioned ADA restrooms will be a welcome addition to the many families and children who frequent the park daily," said Mayor David Amrhein.

Funding for $75,000 for the restroom facility came from State Aid to Local Government Entities State General Fund.

State Rep. Barbara Carpenter and Sen. Regina Barrow were on hand for the groundbreaking.

View comments