The city of Zachary broke ground Jan. 5 to build a permanent public restroom facility at HugYourPeople Park on Lee Street.
The pigeonnier-type building designed by W. Briar Jones Architect PLLC will include baby changing stations in men's and women's restroom areas.
"The air-conditioned ADA restrooms will be a welcome addition to the many families and children who frequent the park daily," said Mayor David Amrhein.
Funding for $75,000 for the restroom facility came from State Aid to Local Government Entities State General Fund.
State Rep. Barbara Carpenter and Sen. Regina Barrow were on hand for the groundbreaking.