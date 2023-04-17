As the City of Zachary’s building official, Scott Masterson has inspected plenty of houses since he was hired in 2003 — the same year Zachary formed its own school district.
“After that, housing just blew up,” Masterson said.
With so many new homes needing inspections for code compliance, Masterson has played an important role in a pivotal life moment for countless Zachary residents in the past 20 years. It’s his responsibility to ensure those homes — as well as new commercial buildings — are safe.
Masterson’s peers in the code enforcement profession believe he is one of the best, recently presenting him the Curtis Mann Service Award at the Building Officials Association of Louisiana annual conference last month in Lake Charles.
The award, named for longtime New Orleans building official Mann, honors outstanding accomplishments in the field.
“Scott has been with the City of Zachary since 2003, having served as building official since 2007,” said Mayor David McDavid. "His commitment and loyalty to the City of Zachary have awarded him the respect of the city's citizens, developers and contractors he encounters daily. This award is well deserved.”
Masterson’s job is to make sure all new construction, both residential and commercial, complies with Zachary’s standards. These types of inspections have been required statewide since Act 12 was passed in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
“You’ve got to make sure it’s built to code,” Masterson said. “That house is going to be the largest investment they ever make, and we’re there to make sure the house is built to code, built to the standard that’s set by the Louisiana Legislature.“
His inspections also help protect contractors in the event that a customer incorrectly claims they’ve done something wrong.
Masterson, a Zachary native, was hired by former Mayor Charlene Smith after he answered a classified ad for a code enforcer. He had recently returned home after graduating from the University of West Alabama, where he was a double major in industrial maintenance and industrial technology, and was struggling to find a job.
“Everywhere I went, it was like a Catch-22,” Masterson recalled. “I was either overqualified because I was educated or I was underqualified because I didn’t have experience.”
In his new job with the City of Zachary, many people — from fellow inspectors to support staff to local contractors — stepped up to show him the ropes. Masterson said they have helped him succeed in his career.
He vividly remembers his first home inspection experience. Preparing at his desk for a visit to a Jim Walter home on Lower Zachary Road, the 23-year-old Masterson was nervously flipping through city ordinances, trying to memorize every detail.
Carlos Cobb, who worked in the city inspections office at the time, walked by and saw that his new colleague needed some guidance.
“Come with me,” Cobb told Masterson. “I’m going to show you how to do inspections.”
Vernon Humphries, who worked part-time in Zachary after retiring from a three-decade career as an inspector in Baton Rouge, was another mentor.
“He really took me under his wing,” Masterson said.
Masterson has inspected scores of homes and businesses during his career — which has allowed him to meet lots of people. Getting to know his neighbors and helping them out is his favorite part of his job.
Sometimes people don’t understand building codes or why they must be followed.
“But all the codes are there for everything to be done safely,” Masterson explained. “Whether or not your house ever catches on fire, you want to make sure you can get out. The house isn’t going to fall down. A hurricane’s not going to take it over. When electricity is put on, it’s safe and it’s not going to catch on fire. Your toilets are going to flush.”
Masterson comes from a long line of public servants. The son of a mailman and a teacher, he learned early in life about the value of education and the importance of using one’s knowledge to the aid of others.
Masterson said he was surprised and grateful to win the award from the building officials group.
“I actually cleaned off a spot on my desk. It sits there by itself. That’s my pride and joy,” he said of the trophy he received. “I’m not ashamed to say it — when I got up there to accept it, I choked up. I wish my parents were still around to see it. They’ve both passed away, unfortunately — but I do know they saw it. I just wish I could have seen them see it.”