An antique fire truck draped with a "hometown hero" banner sits on Zachary main drag paying tribute to LSU's Alex Milazzo.
Sharon Phillips, public information officer for the city of Zachary, designed a display to honor LSU baseball catcher Milazzo for his role in LSU winning the College World Series baseball title.
Milazzo grew up in Zachary.
While Milazzo was injured while scoring in the final game, he was an important part of LSU's victories.
Visit the display, which sports not only a sign, but a tiger dressed in catching gear, at City Annex, 4650 Main St., Zachary.