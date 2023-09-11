Ashleigh McHugh, city of Zachary's director of economic development, and Regina Porter, director of the Zachary Chamber of Commerce, recently attended the Economic Inclusion Symposium hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
The symposium provided businesses and community leaders with data and a course of action for increasing and supporting diversity in the workplace and the economy, according to a news release.
BRAC's President and CEO Adam Knapp said economic inclusion numbers directly correlate to economic development and job growth, so it is absolutely crucial that we address the disparities in southern cities like Baton Rouge.
ExxonMobil was recognized as a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion local leader and won the 2023 Large Business Diversity Star award for its number of diverse suppliers and hosting the annual Drive Minority Business Accelerator program.
A diverse workforce means making space for all races, but it also includes age, gender, religion, and neurodiversity. Businesses must realize diversity is not just a checkbox, but it fuels economic growth and humanity as a whole. Diverse teams outperform and attract far more talent than homogenous teams, according to the release.
What can you actively do to support diversity, equity, and inclusion in your workplace and the local economy?
As a business owner:
- Connect with and hire young, local talent from community schools.
- Grow diversity at the top, not just the bottom. Consider revising executive and C-Suite job requirements so that they are accessible to a more diverse market.
- Partner with a more diverse pool of suppliers of goods.
- Partner with a diverse selection of colleges when recruiting interns.
- Create Resource Groups for employees to feel supported and connected. Some groups that can benefit from additional resources include minority employees, caregivers, and employees approaching retirement.
- Hold workshops on the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Shell Oil conducts a monthly meeting on the topic of DEI.
- Fund and lead initiatives supporting minorities in the workplace. Dow Chemical successfully lead the CROWN Act, prohibiting discrimination based on hair texture, protective styles, and cultural styles.
As a community member:
- Support minority-owned businesses. 1/4 of all businesses fail, but 1/3 of minority-owned businesses fail.
- Support your local public schools to bolster an accessible, high-quality education for all. Celebrate and take part in diverse school settings, as they reflect our workforce!
- Challenge yourself to branch out and get to know members of your community that are of a different race, age, religion or neurodivergent.
- Considering starting a business? Look to hire a diverse network versus friends and family that may look like you.
- Advocate, lobby and vote for initiatives and laws offering assistance to minority-owned businesses.
"Inclusion has 'us' in it." We all have a role in helping Louisiana achieve a better standard of DEI, McHugh said.
To view additional data and BRAC's 2026 Strategic Plan for the Baton Rouge area, visit BRAC.org/diversity-and-inclusion.