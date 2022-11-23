 

The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards.

The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.

Business Awards winners

Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr.

Mid-size Business of the Year: Stricklin and Porter

Large Business of the Year: Cardiovascular Institute of the South

New Business of the Year: The Lodge at Lane

Minority-Owned Business of the Year: Zen-Jus

Women-Owned Business of the Year: Red Door Group

Volunteer Organization of the Year: Must Luv Dogs Rescue

People's Choice Awards winners

Best in Financial Services: Bank of Zachary

Best in Food & Beverage: Mami's Mexican

Best in Healthcare Services: Dry's Pharmacy

Best in Home & Automotive Services: Zachary Autoplex

Best in Personal Services: Charlet Funeral Home

Best in Professional Services: Castello Agency Insurance

Best in Real Estate Services: Stricklin and Porter

Best in Retail & Shopping: Zachary Lumber

Best in Nonprofits & Institutions: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church & Day School

View comments