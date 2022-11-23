The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Zachary Chamber Business Awards and People's Choice Awards.
The annual awards banquet was Oct. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary.
Business Awards winners
Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones-Thomas Scott Jr.
Mid-size Business of the Year: Stricklin and Porter
Large Business of the Year: Cardiovascular Institute of the South
New Business of the Year: The Lodge at Lane
Minority-Owned Business of the Year: Zen-Jus
Women-Owned Business of the Year: Red Door Group
Volunteer Organization of the Year: Must Luv Dogs Rescue
People's Choice Awards winners
Best in Financial Services: Bank of Zachary
Best in Food & Beverage: Mami's Mexican
Best in Healthcare Services: Dry's Pharmacy
Best in Home & Automotive Services: Zachary Autoplex
Best in Personal Services: Charlet Funeral Home
Best in Professional Services: Castello Agency Insurance
Best in Real Estate Services: Stricklin and Porter
Best in Retail & Shopping: Zachary Lumber
Best in Nonprofits & Institutions: St. Patrick's Episcopal Church & Day School