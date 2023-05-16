As one might expect, twin brothers Masen and Malek Turner have much in common — like their red hair and participating in JROTC together at Zachary High School, from where they will graduate later this month.
Soon, they will share something else: the rare distinction of becoming a cadet at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. The selective school typically admits about 1,000 of the 10,000 applicants it reviews each year.
The Turners were honored Tuesday at the Zachary City Council meeting, where Mayor David McDavid and council members presented them certificates and other souvenirs.
The new cadets will report to West Point on June 26 for what’s known at the academy as R-Day, or Reception Day.
“Thank you for your service down the line,” McDavid told them.
One more thing the brothers have in common? Continuing a family tradition of military service.
Their father, Mike Turner, was a military helicopter pilot for 22 years. Their mother, Dee Turner, who watched from the audience Tuesday, is a military academy graduate who commanded a helicopter assault company of 15 aircraft in preparation for deployment to Afghanistan following 9/11. She also served as a detachment commander over three aircraft and their pilots and crew in South Korea.
After recognizing the Turners, council members tended to other matters. They heard from the following people:
- Tina Washington, who lives on a lane off La. 19. She said Waste Management recently told her to place her trash on the highway for pickup after years of having it collected in front of her home. “They’re deeming my road unsafe after they have torn my road up,” she said. Washington has health issues that make it difficult to bring her garbage down the lane to the busy highway. One day recently, she carried her trash bin to the instructed spot and found it the next morning on the other side of the highway. “It’s a safety issue,” she said. She asked for help with the situation. “We’ll look at it and see what we can do,” McDavid said.
- Rita Coston, a Lennox Street resident who talked about traffic problems in her neighborhood. She said vehicles regularly back up on Montegudo Boulevard, St. Louis Street and Harlem Street, forcing traffic onto her street, where drivers tend to go too fast. “I need a speed zone on my street,” she said. She also asked whether a red light could be installed at the Montegudo Boulevard-La. 19 intersection — something Councilman John LeBlanc said he has discussed previously with state Rep. Roy Daryl Adams. McDavid said he will look into speed limit signage and call state leaders for an update on the possibility of getting a red light. “Just put a police car over there by my street,” Coston suggested before leaving the microphone. “Y’all will get a lot of tickets.”
- Willie Smith, a deacon at Union Antioch Baptist Church, who told about a men’s health fair being planned for June 3. It will offer health screenings and information plus activities for families. The event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 4249 Shaffett Lane.