Several months after the closure of a barbecue restaurant that was operating out of a historic city-owned building, Zachary leaders are pondering what to do with some equipment that was left behind.
Maverick’s Q-N-Brew opened a couple of years ago in the old train depot downtown. As part of revitalization efforts, the city leased the building — a vital structure during Zachary’s early days as a small railroad town that later housed local memorabilia — in hopes of spurring economic activity in the area.
In its short existence, the restaurant generated its share of controversy. At a City Council meeting last year, questions swirled about whether Maverick’s was violating local alcohol sales regulations, and neighbors complained of loud music and crowds keeping them up at night.
The restaurant shut down in recent months, and its owners are now looking to sell their equipment and terminate their lease. City officials want some experts to check out the items and give an estimate of their value.
“They’ve come to us and said, ‘We have these things. Is there any interest?’ We are trying to decide whether we have an interest,” said City Attorney John Hopewell.
It’s possible that the equipment has already depreciated to the point that it’s not worth much and therefore is not something the city wants to buy, he said. But even in that case, he added, finding out its value is important so other options can be explored.
“This is a private entity that took a risk,” Hopewell said. “It didn’t work out, and what they are attempting to do is salvage as much as they can. Whether the city plays a part in that, I know not. Whether the city wants to play a part in that, I know not. But before the city plays a part in it, we need to know what the valuation is. We need to know what we’re dealing with.”
City leaders will need the council’s permission to move forward with getting an estimate. Council members on March 14 deferred taking a vote on the matter, saying they first want more details about the situation, including how the equipment valuation process would work.